Fever FM launches progressive web app

As the fastest growing network in the radio category, Fever FM has recently network recently launched its Progressive Web App – Fevernetwork.FM - a clutter-breaking strategic initiative to further strengthen their digital first approach to business.

Fever Network is the first radio brand to come up with a progressive web page which will urge the listener to interact digitally too.

Fever Web App gives the listeners the chance to interact with the brand in real time and enjoy exclusive deals and prizes that can be won everyday. The listeners have to simply type fevernetwork.fm on their mobile web browsers and tap to participate in the contest. The gratifications include cool T20 merchandise, match party invitations, virtual meet and greet with players and Gold!

Talking about the launch, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “As the world is getting more digitised, we are also gearing ourselves with it. Progressive Web apps are the next best thing as they provide app like functionality without taking any storage space on your mobile handsets! As a first phase of the launch, we’re offering exciting prizes for our listeners to encourage maximum traffic to the Fever Web App!"

About Fever FM:

The Fever Network (operated by HT Media Ltd.) comprises of three distinct radio stations – Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the International format.

The coming together of the three brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above we also have our presence in UP, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a digital reach of 2.5MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers.

