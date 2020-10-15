Fever FM launches progressive web app

The coming together of the three brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above we also have our presence in UP, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a digital reach of 2.5MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers.