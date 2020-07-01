Fever Network, house to the country's most popular radio stations, Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One has recently gone live with its latest campaign – ‘Your Happiness Partner’. The initiative aims to support the pandemic-affected small and medium enterprises and help them bounce back faster with the right promotion plan, targeting the right audience.

Amid pandemic, the economy is going through a challenging time with every industry, function and geography affected. One specific sector to have been affected are the SMEs and small businesses who have been struggling to get back on their feet and revive their businesses. With the ‘Happiness Partner’ initiative, Fever Network hopes to fast-track their road to recovery using the brand’s expertise of reaching out to the relevant set of listeners with a targeted marketing plan.

Right from the local salons to jewellery shops, e-commerce companies, QSRs, retail stores & FMCG companies, there are multiple businesses that can look to benefit from the initiative. The campaign is live on Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One channels. The on-air listeners simply have to give a missed call on 01141193322 to partner with the network. Fever team will call back and help in planning and executing an end to end marketing plan. The campaign also extends itself to spreading happiness via on-air greetings, invitations and shout-outs. Using radio as a personalised greeting card, the listeners can give a modern twist to their wishes and or surprise their loved ones on-air!

Talking about the campaign, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “What the economy is going through today is unprecedented. A lot of small businesses need support to bounce back resulting in the wheels of the economy to start moving. Fever Network has always been a front runner in spreading positivity and bringing out a demonstrable change in society. We understand that now, more than ever, the SMEs, start-ups and independent businesses need that initial push to get back in action. With ‘Your Happiness Partner’, we aim to give wings to these businesses, using our expertise of on-air promotions & Influencer marketing led by our battery of popular RJs. We do hope this small step goes a long way in reviving enterprises and jumpstart the business."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via