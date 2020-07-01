Fever Network launches ‘Happiness Partner’ initiative to help SMEs amid pandemic

Talking about the campaign, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “What the economy is going through today is unprecedented. A lot of small businesses need support to bounce back resulting in the wheels of the economy to start moving. Fever Network has always been a front runner in spreading positivity and bringing out a demonstrable change in society. We understand that now, more than ever, the SMEs, start-ups and independent businesses need that initial push to get back in action. With ‘Your Happiness Partner’, we aim to give wings to these businesses, using our expertise of on-air promotions & Influencer marketing led by our battery of popular RJs. We do hope this small step goes a long way in reviving enterprises and jumpstart the business."