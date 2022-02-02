Adhesive brand Fevicol is known for its classy and quirky televison commercialsharsh Goenka, Fevicol, hars for years. And now the adhesive brand has slayed on social media too. This happened business tycoon Harsh Goenka asked his Twitter audience whether they would prefer the bond of Fevicol or alcohol.

Just a question : What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2022

The adhesive brand responded by saying that choice depended on whether people wanted to bond for an evening or for life, tongue firmly in cheek.

Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life! https://t.co/jRXC345Dcm — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 31, 2022

The post has received more than 23,000 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to praise Fevicol for its sense of humour.

Can trust Fevicol for bonding surfaces, sadly there’s no Fevicol for relationships…

Perhaps a niche product you may want to make! — Little Lilac (@LittleLilac99) January 31, 2022

Brilliant reply to @hvgoenka.



Not only is Fevicol the most effective, seems their PR Team which would be responsible for their Twitter handle too, is glued to the job — Deepak Kher 🇮🇳 (@deeepakkher) February 1, 2022

Bonding with alcohol leads to wobbly furniture. True story. — FingonC (@FingonC) February 1, 2022

Never thought, Fevicol has such an elasticity also 😜@hvgoenka — rajivgoyal (@rajivgoyal) January 31, 2022

