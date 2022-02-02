Fevicol perfectly answers to Harsh Goenka's question on ‘bonding’. See post

Fevicol perfectly answers to Harsh Goenka's question on ‘bonding’. See post1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Fevicol responded by saying that choice depended on whether people wanted to bond for an evening or for life, tongue firmly in cheek
Adhesive brand Fevicol is known for its classy and quirky televison commercialsharsh Goenka, Fevicol, hars for years. And now the adhesive brand has slayed on social media too. This happened business tycoon Harsh Goenka asked his Twitter audience whether they would prefer the bond of Fevicol or alcohol.
The adhesive brand responded by saying that choice depended on whether people wanted to bond for an evening or for life, tongue firmly in cheek.
“Just a question: What's better for bonding - Fevicol or alcohol?" asked RPG Enterprises Chairman. His followers responded with their preferred choice. But Fevicol won everyone's heart. It said, “Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life."
The post has received more than 23,000 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to praise Fevicol for its sense of humour.
