Few Covid-19 reinfection cases identified, two in Mumbai, one in Ahmedabad: Govt

The government on Tuesday said that there are a few novel coronavirus reinfection cases identified in the country. Reinfection cases are those cases where people contract the deadly virus for the second time after being cured.

The first instance of coronavirus infection was recorded in Hong Kong when a 33-year-old man who was initially infected with the coronavirus in March and made a full recovery was reinfected more than four months later after a trip abroad, researchers reported in August.

The Indian Council of Medical Research in a health ministry presser today pointed out that such cases of reinfection of the virus were few, one in Ahmedabad and two in Mumbai.

"As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world. The criteria to identify a reinfection case is somewhere between 90 and 100 days. WHO has not yet decided the number of days. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days," said DG Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR.

Earlier, the Union Health Minster Harsh Vardhan had said that reinfection cases are under investigation. He said that such cases in India were negligible at the moment and were being studied by an expert panel of ICMR.

"ICMR is actively investigating and researching reports of reinfection and although the number of reinfection cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter," Vardhan said in during his virtual interaction.

Vardhan's remarks came amid suspected cases of Covid-19 reinfection being reported from abroad and from Indian states like Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the health ministry Tuesday said there was a decline in cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates. They now stand at 8.07%, 6.24% and 5.16% respectively, it added.

The ministry in its press briefing told reporters that the average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 8.50% between September 9 and September 15 to 6.2% between 7 and 13 October.

The ministry also highlighted that 14 States and Union Territories have higher Test Per Million and lower positivity rate than India average.

Speaking on the current situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it further said there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country as on date. The number has been below the 9 lakh-mark for the fifth consecutive day. More than half, about 53% of COVID-19 deaths are of patients aged 60 and above, about 35% deaths are of patients in 45-60 yrs age group and 10% in 26-44 yrs age group, the ministry added.

India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed 62 lakh today; highest in the world, the ministry added.

