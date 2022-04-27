The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) had on 11 April released an official bulletin assuaging fear of increasing cases of recombinant variants of Covid-19 cases surging in the country.

In the bulletin they have mentioned that based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India.

The INSACOG conducts genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from Sentinel sites and International passengers arriving in India.

The INSACOG bulletin also mentioned that so far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or associated with severe disease or hospitalization. Incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored, confirmed INSACOG.

India has been witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. National Capital Delhi on Wednesday reported 1367 new Covid-19 cases pushing the active tally to 4832. Mumbai also recorded 112 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported a 17% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the daily health bulletins, India added 2,927 fresh cases in a day. yesterday, India logged 2,483 Covid cases.

The INSACOG bulletin mentioned that number of new Covid-19 cases has decreased globally for a second consecutive week, with a 16% decline during the week.

Speaking further on the recombinant virus, the bulletin mentioned two recombinant variants XD and XE are being closely monitored worldwide.

XD, which has an Omicron S gene incorporated into a Delta genome, is found primarily in France. XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation.

According to the bulletin published, INSACOG has sequenced 2,05,807 samples till 8 April. It had also analysed 2,04,697 samples.

At the Prime Minister's meeting with chief ministers, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said one case of XK/XM was found in Maharashtra, one case of XJ was detected in Rajasthan and a case each of the XJ and XE recombinant versions of Omicron has been found in the country.