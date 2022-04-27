‘Few recombinant variants in India’: INSACOG says amid surge in Covid-19 cases

XD, which has an Omicron S gene incorporated into a Delta genome, is found primarily in France. XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation.

