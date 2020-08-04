Few takers for rooms with a bleak view

This is an industry whose fortunes will likely rebound only after the introduction of a vaccine. For this reason, it is not clear how much the government can help hotels while widespread fears about travelling and dining out abound, but finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement last week that it is considering an extension of the moratorium on loan repayments for this sector is a step in the right direction. Opening up to international flights would help, but the government last week extended the flight suspension till 31 August.