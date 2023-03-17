Fewer domestic flights this summer

While IndiGo and Vistara will have more flights than last year, Go First, Air India, SpiceJet, and AirAsia India will mark a decline. The 22,907 weekly flight departures will cover 110 airports. Out of these, Jeypore (Odisha), Cooch Behar (West Bengal), Hollongi (Arunachal Pradesh), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pakyong (Sikkim) and Mopa in Goa are the new airports added to the schedule. However, airlines are still to propose flights to Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh) and Hindon (Ghaziabad) airports under the summer schedule.

