Fewer rural youth sought work in FY19

The Indian economy slowed from a 7% growth in gross domestic product in FY18 to 6.1% in FY19. It further decelerated to 4.2% in FY20 and is projected to face its worst recession, contracting by at least by 5% in FY21 because of the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown since 25 March. PLFS was launched to measure employment every three months in urban areas and once a year in both rural and urban areas. The quarterly survey only captures data classed as current weekly status (CWS), while the annual one measures both usual status and CWS.