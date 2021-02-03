FFC report on healthcare: Ministry, states highlighted budgetary gaps

NEW DELHI: In a recently submitted report, the 15th Finance Commission highlighted gaps in India's healthcare . This was the result of the Union health ministry, concerned over budgetary deficits in critical healthcare areas, bringing the matter into the notice of the Commission.

The ministry had raised concerns regarding health infrastructure, human resource and pandemic-related preparedness. It also suggested earmarking 10% of the devolution amount proposed by the Finance Commission for the health sector, with at least two-third of this being reserved for primary healthcare, the FFC said in its report.

It also requested that a composite health index be used as an indicator for deciding performance-based incentives for states/union territories and an appropriate weight, not less than 20%, be assigned to this index.

The health ministry sought Rs41,805 crore for setting-up of medical colleges attached to district hospitals, Rs13,257 crore for training of 1.5 million workforce related to allied health and a massive Rs5.13 trillion for primary healthcare.

"The health infrastructure is highly inadequate and the quality of services is poor. The role of municipalities must be revived. Private service providers which tend to exploit the patients will have to be regulated. Particularly patients from low-income households are kept in view when we suggest that the private service providers need to be regulated," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth in Delhi University.

The ministry’s demands found support from states, who had also pointed out to the finance commission that out-of-pocket expenditure for medical care is high, and is symptomatic of the poor quality of public health services.

Following this, the finance commission in its report said there was clear acknowledgement by most states that much efforts will be required to expand universal healthcare and that one of the key actions will revolve around adequate increase in the number of medical personnel.

"Preventive and promotional health and social indicators like nutrition, safe drinking water, sanitation all contribute to severe malnourishment and low health status of poor who are disproportionately affected by these pandemic and earlier ones too. To remedy the situation, we should strive to strengthen our health systems, primary health services and testing infrastructure," said JVR Prasada Rao, Former union health secretary.

These revelations are significant, especially as the Union budget for 2021-22 has not allocated any additional funds to Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

PM-JAY is the government’s flagship scheme which aims to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across India. The scheme gives annual healthcare benefit of up to ₹5 lakh for every entitled family.

"Allocations for the PM-JAY under Ayushman Bharat remains stagnant at Rs. 6,400 crores for FY 2021-22. Post-COVID there were hopes that the spends on this account would rise to reduce out-of-pocket private expenditure on health, which continues to be very high and is a key factor for many families to fall into poverty," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director at Population Foundation of India (PFI), a public health, policy and development strategies firm.

