Finance Commission submits report to President

New Delhi: The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) on Monday submitted its report laying the blueprint for devolution of Centre’s tax revenue to states for the FY22-26 period to President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the major fiscal stress at the central and state level caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The report, titled ‘Finance Commission in Covid Times’, seeks to address a whole range of issues including transfer of funds to local bodies, disaster management grant and performance incentives to states in several areas including power, direct benefit transfer and solid waste management, said an official statement from the Commission.

The contents of the report will be made public when the central government tables it in the Parliament. The report Chairman N K Singh submitted to the President in the presence of other members portrays the picture of scales on its cover indicating the balance between the states and the union government, the statement said.

FFC will set how much of Centre’s divisible pool of tax receipts will be devolved to states and how this would be apportioned among states taking into account the development needs of different states which are at different stages of growth. In the interim report FFC gave for the year FY21, the share of states in Centre’s tax revenue was tweaked to 41% from 42% in view of the reorganisation of erstwhile state of J&K under central administration.

The Commission was also asked to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up and how such a mechanism could be operationalised—a mandate that created a controversy when states objected to the idea fearing that this might lead to reduction in their share of central tax revenue.

“The Commission has sought to address all its terms of reference in this report to the Union government," said the FFC statement.

One key recommendation of the FFC will be about the need for reprioritising the spending of central and state governments to fix the creaky health infrastructure in the country exposed by the coronavirus pandemic, chairman N K Singh had said in an interview given to Mint in September.

The FFC report is prepared in four volumes. The first two contain the main report, while the third focuses on key departments of the central government in greater depth identifying the medium-term challenges and the roadmap ahead. The last volume focuses on states, their finances and how to deal with the key challenges each of them faces. The FFC statement said that once tabled in Parliament, the report and an action taken report will be placed in public domain.

