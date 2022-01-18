Ficci committee bats for responsible gaming environment

NEW DELHI: In response to the recent statements made by the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on bringing an end to online gaming in the state, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (Ficci) Gaming Committee (FGC) urged the government to adopt an enabling gaming policy to protect players and ensure a secure, and responsible gaming environment.

The Tamil Nadu government amended the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 and banned online games, subsequently the Madras High Court struck down the law in August 2021 based on multiple Supreme Court decisions taken in the past, reiterating the protection afforded under the constitution to games of skill.

Ficci's committee reiterated that blanket bans do not ensure player protection, but instead, benefit unscrupulous fly-by-night operators and encourage illicit and underground gaming activities leading to detrimental impacts on the very populations the government seeks to protect.

The need of the hour, instead, is a stable regulatory mechanism capturing clear requirements that protect consumers and operations of lawful operators. The government should consider regulating this new form of entertainment thereby addressing several issues – most importantly, protecting players by providing access to responsible entertainment choices.

Arun Chawla, director general at the federation said, “While we appreciate the intent of the govt to protect the users, a wide-ranging ban seems excessive and disproportionate in meeting its objectives. It shall also severely impact these new technology-driven legitimate businesses that are generating much needed jobs and revenues for the state."

Sameer Barde, CEO, E-Gaming Federation and a convenor of the committee added, around 420 million players across the country play online gaming as a form of entertainment. "To ensure that these players’ experiences are safe, we request the government consider regulating this industry, which would allow only legitimate, legal operators to operate while adhering to strict protocols," he said.

"At EGF, we have set up a self-regulatory framework in the form of a Code of Conduct ensuring a safe, transparent, and responsible environment for players by our certified members. We look forward to collaborating with the government and offering our expertise to help the state establish a well-regulated and sustainable industry," he added.

The committee added that the growth of 27% CAGR generated by the online skill gaming industry in 2020 has made it the fastest-growing segment within the Indian M&E sector. The sunrise online skill gaming industry is responsible for facilitating 400+ Start-ups in this sector and attracted 400+ million gamers - young Indians providing them viable alternate job opportunities in Esports and other gaming businesses.

A report by research company RedSeer said that India's gaming market will grow to a $7 billion valuation in FY2026.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.