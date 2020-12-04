Ficci elects Uday Shankar as president

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry has announced Uday Shankar as president-elect, for the year 2020-21. Shankar, president of the Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India, will succeed Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Shankar is the first-ever media and entertainment executive in India to lead a national industry chamber such as Ficci, which is India’s oldest industry body. He presently leads Disney’s direct-to-consumer business in over 30 countries and has been instrumental in bringing several entertainment shows and much sports broadcasting to the country on the network. He also supervised the company’s digital transformation through the launch of its video streaming platform Hotstar, which has now expanded globally as Disney+ Hotstar. He, had, however, announced his resignation from the company earlier this year.

In addition to his leadership at Disney and Star, Shankar has been at the forefront of multiple initiatives in television broadcasting, such as self-regulation of content and digitization of the broadcasting sector. He has earlier served as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and the chairman of Ficci’s media and entertainment committee.

A trained journalist, Shankar has also served as CEO and editor of Star News, editor and news director at TV Today Group, where he spearheaded the launch of Aaj Tak in 2000 and Headlines Today in 2003. Shankar holds an MPhil in economic history from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

