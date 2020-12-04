Ficci elects Uday Shankar as president

Shankar is the first-ever media and entertainment executive in India to lead a national industry chamber such as Ficci, which is India’s oldest industry body. He presently leads Disney’s direct-to-consumer business in over 30 countries and has been instrumental in bringing several entertainment shows and much sports broadcasting to the country on the network. He also supervised the company’s digital transformation through the launch of its video streaming platform Hotstar, which has now expanded globally as Disney+ Hotstar. He, had, however, announced his resignation from the company earlier this year.