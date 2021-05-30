New Delhi: The CBSE Class XII board exams should be cancelled, and results must be declared by 15 July based on internal assessments, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) has recommended to the Union government.

Ficci president Uday Shankar has written a letter to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal underlining the need to cancel the board exams and how a "once-in-a-century pandemic calls for an out-of-the-box solution". Shankar has written that a delayed exam schedule will derail the higher education calendar and mar the foreign university aspirations of Indian students.

“Covid cases in the country are still very high; in fact, double than the peak of last year, which led to the closure of schools and colleges. As such, the current situation is not conducive to conduct in-person examination and holding (an) online examination is impractical given the lack of infrastructure; most importantly, any further delay will lead to distress among students. Against this backdrop, Ficci strongly recommends that Class XII board examinations should be called off and an alternate solution devised to determine academic progression," said the Ficci president in the letter.

“A delayed examination schedule, as is perhaps being contemplated, will not only affect those students seeking admission in Indian higher educational institutions, but also jeopardize the dreams of especially those aiming to pursue higher education overseas," the letter underlined.

Ficci says the proposed measure is in the best interests of students who have already been subjected to a lot of stress and uncertainty.

Indian government postponed the CBSE class 12 board exams on 14 April and a final decision is likely to be taken by 1 June after a review of the situation. A group of ministers met the state governments last week. While a majority of the states supported CBSE's proposal of a truncated exam in 19 core subjects in the same school where a student is enrolled, some states like Delhi and Maharashtra were not in favour of physical exams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics