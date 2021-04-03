FICCI urges govt to ramp up testing, open vaccination for 18-45 years age group

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Industry body FICCI has urged the government to ramp up COVID testing across the states and open up the vaccination for the age group 18-45 years, while assuring it of the complete support of the industry in fighting the pandemic.

New Delhi: Industry body FICCI has urged the government to ramp up COVID testing across the states and open up the vaccination for the age group 18-45 years, while assuring it of the complete support of the industry in fighting the pandemic.

The states may be advised to utilise the facilities in the private sector to the maximum to achieve the desired testing capacity, he added.

Shankar also urged the government to open up vaccination for the age group of 18-45 years, as this age group has been acting as the superspreaders of infection in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Given that there is no shortage of vaccines and there is a huge scope of augmenting inoculation capacity through greater involvement of private sector, we urge you to open up vaccination for this age group to help subside the spread of infection as well as severity of cases in the country," he added.

Shankar also assured the government of complete support and cooperation of the industry in fighting this crisis. PTI AKT MKJ

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}