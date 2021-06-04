New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, has launched a multilingual mass media awareness campaign called ‘Corona Ko Harana Hai’ about covid-appropriate behaviour, aimed at helping families protect themselves from the virus.

The campaign will be featured across media in the country, including television, print, radio and digital outlets starting 4 June, with the slogan ‘'Har ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai’ (every home has vowed to beat corona), the body said in a statement.

Ficci, along with its members, has created a communication plan in different languages, featuring popular movie stars such as Akshay Kumar in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi, Arya in Tamil, Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Punit Rajkumar in Kannada, among others.

Ficci’s media and entertainment committee has come together to support the government’s efforts in increasing awareness and sensitising audiences about the need to maintain covid-appropriate behaviour during these challenging times. These efforts are aimed at awareness among the masses with contribution from the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), Indian Advertising Association, the larger media community and members of Ficci’s media and entertainment committee. The body is also helping ramp up critical medical infrastructure and initiate vaccination drives, in order to control the spread of virus and reduce the burden on existing health infrastructure.

Ficci’s media and entertainment committee has also met the empowered committee of the government of India on covid-19 and briefed them on these efforts.

Sanjay Gupta, chairperson of the Ficci media and entertainment committee said that while the tide seems to be turning, there’s a need to be vigilant.

“This is a crucial period to scale vaccinations and implement an effective preventive programme to ensure that we are prepared for the future and minimise the impact of the virus on lives and livelihoods. It’s incumbent on us to come together to inform and provide specific education through effective communication strategy to all Indians and enable everyone to adopt covid-appropriate behaviour," he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.