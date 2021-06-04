Ficci uses film stars to campaign covid awareness

Ficci’s media and entertainment committee has come together to support the government’s efforts in increasing awareness and sensitising audiences about the need to maintain covid-appropriate behaviour during these challenging times. These efforts are aimed at awareness among the masses with contribution from the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), Indian Advertising Association, the larger media community and members of Ficci’s media and entertainment committee. The body is also helping ramp up critical medical infrastructure and initiate vaccination drives, in order to control the spread of virus and reduce the burden on existing health infrastructure.