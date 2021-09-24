With an aim to address the food safety needs of the Indian industry, the Food industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI) has launched the India Food Safety Readiness Program in association with the Food Processing Skills Canada (FPSC).

The program, which was launched on Thursday, has seen registrations and participation from over 1000 plus industry professionals and students, FICSI said in a statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which has grappled the world at large has further amplified focus on food safety and hygiene globally," the statement read.

In view of this, FICSI has been working closely with the FPSC team over the last year to develop a program that meets the needs of the Indian food industry.

At the launch of the program, Sunil Marwah, the CEO of FICSI, highlighted the idea behind collaborating with Food Processing Skills Canada.

He stressed the importance of food safety and hygiene in the food ecosystem and how FICSI has been able to bring this unique skilling program that lets the participant undergo the course at their own pace and get acquainted with global food safety norms.

“This knowledge could improve the competitiveness of Indian food exporters," he said.

Further, the FPSC team, consisting of its executive director Jennefer Griffith, project manager and trainer Deanna Zenger, and consultant Minty Gadhok, described the salient features of the learning program.

According to them, the program will enable the learners to confidently upskill and grow their knowledge of food safety requirements in the industry.

They said that the training program is mounted on a modern state of the art Learning Management System (LMS) and an interactive e-learning library. In addition to this, it provides an insight into the working culture and processing techniques of the food processing industry, they said.

The program includes 10 courses of 40 hours that cover the food safety, hygiene, and sanitation requirements of the food industry.

