FIEO urged FM to reconsider ‘harsh’ amendments in Finance Bill against exporters

Two amendments introduced in the FY22 Finance Bill allowing customs officials to confiscate goods under wrongful claim of refund by exporters and withdrawal of a GST payment option for exports may increase compliance burden as well as transaction cost, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations ( FIEO ) which has asked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider the amendments.

FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf said confiscation of goods under wrongful claim of refund is particularly harsh as confiscation of goods will not only hurt the exporters but will also affect the country’s exports as well as its image. “Moreover, the word “wrongful claim" is subject to various interpretations and will put exporters at the mercy of field officers even if the remission rates are wrongly calculated or dispute about classification of the product under a particular rate arises. The remission rates may be 2% of the product value and for such a small benefit, the entire goods should not be confiscated," he told reporters.

Under the IGST Act, exporters are eligible to claim refund on duties paid on exports, and unutilized input tax credit. While currently, exporters are allowed to pay GST from the accumulated credit, that option will now be available only to a class of goods and services to be notified by the finance ministry later if the amendments to the Finance Act are passed by the Parliament.

Saraf said most exporters were availing the IGST payment facility as the mechanism of refund is entirely seamless without any transaction cost. “The IGST refund is without any application because shipping bill itself is treated as application. It can be claimed for each shipment and 100% reimbursement is available in one go. The entire process is dealt by the Customs smoothly," he added.

On the contrary, Sharaf said the other option of input tax credit refund is beset with procedural challenges including filing of application, uploading of documents, deficiency letter, payment after considerable delay. “This involves huge transaction cost. If the IGST system was functioning seamlessly and was preferred option for the exporters, there was not need to dispense with such option. Challenges, if any, faced by the tax authorities should be discussed so that those categories of cases can be discussed to find an amicable solution rather than dropping an excellent facility extended to the exporters while entering the GST regime," he added.

The finance ministry has launched a nationwide drive against fake invoices used for claiming GST refunds, which it holds has impacted revenue collections. Mint reported last month that more than 2,500 cases have been booked against 8,000 entities since mid-November in the government’s drive against rackets dealing in fake GST invoices with the authorities recovering more than ₹820 crore from the accused in all these cases.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY India said with the government restricting the rebate route method to claim GST refund to only specified supplies or class of taxpayers, along with introduction of stringent penal provisions such as goods confiscation and five times penalty for wrongful claim, there is definitely agitation among the exporter community. “While the intent of the government is simply to prevent fraudulent refund claims, the government will have to be mindful at the time of notifying supplies/ taxpayers eligible for GST rebate route, that the bonafide cases are protected," he added.

