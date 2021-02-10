FIEO urged FM to reconsider ‘harsh’ amendments in Finance Bill against exporters

FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf said confiscation of goods under wrongful claim of refund is particularly harsh as confiscation of goods will not only hurt the exporters but will also affect the country’s exports as well as its image. “Moreover, the word “wrongful claim" is subject to various interpretations and will put exporters at the mercy of field officers even if the remission rates are wrongly calculated or dispute about classification of the product under a particular rate arises. The remission rates may be 2% of the product value and for such a small benefit, the entire goods should not be confiscated," he told reporters.

