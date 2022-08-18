FIFA World Cup 2022: 500,000 tickets still left; cheapest ticket priced at $691 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:32 PM IST
- FIFA starts on November 20 and has a total capacity of about three million tickets
Listen to this article
As many as 500,000 tickets are still available for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the football body said in a statement on Thursday. So far 2.45 million tickets have been sold while 520,000 tickets were bought in a first-come, first-served phase of sales that closed this week, FIFA said in a statement.