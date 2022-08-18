As many as 500,000 tickets are still available for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the football body said in a statement on Thursday. So far 2.45 million tickets have been sold while 520,000 tickets were bought in a first-come, first-served phase of sales that closed this week, FIFA said in a statement.

The 64-game tournament in eight stadiums in and around Doha starts on November 20 and has a total capacity of about three million tickets.

The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 riyals ($69). Fans need a confirmed ticket purchase to book places to stay in Qatar through an official tournament website.

According to FIFA, Qatar and neighboring countries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the top-10 places ranked by ticket sales to their residents.

About 2 million tickets were placed on general sale and 1 million were allocated for FIFA stakeholders such as member federations, sponsors, and broadcasters, plus hospitality programs.

Ticket sales are now paused with FIFA promising an update in late September about the last round of selling that runs through the tournament.

More seats typically become available as stakeholders return some of their allocations, and during the World Cup from fans of teams that are eliminated.