FIFA World Cup 2022: Giant cutouts of Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo set up in Kerala3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, soccer-crazy Kerala kicks off a cutout war.
Soccer fever has engulfed Kerala before the FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway in Qatar later in November, mostly in celebration of South American countries dominating the sport. Huge cutouts of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Cristiano Ronaldo that have been placed alongside a picturesque river that runs through this north Kerala area have drawn attention from all over the world, fueling a surge in football craze in the southern state prior to the world cup.