In just few months FIFA 2022 world Cup is set to organise in Middle East for the fiorst time. Qatar will host FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 at eight stadiums in and around the capital, Doha. The Qatar World Cup 2022 tickets will be on a first-served basis. So far 1.8 million tickets were sold in the first two batches of sales, FIFA said without saying how many are available. The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 Qatari riyals ($69).

The tournament has a total capacity of about three million tickets, with about 2 million placed on general sales and 1 million allocated for FIFA stakeholders such as member federations and sponsors, plus hospitality programs.

Organisers said last week that 40 million tickets were requested in the first two sales phases.

The latest sales round closes on August 16, though more seats typically are available later as stakeholders return some tickets. Tickets can also become available during the World Cup from fans of teams that are eliminated.

Doha, with a population of about 2.4 million and limited accommodation, is bracing itself for a huge influx of visitors for the 32-team tournament.

Qatar says there will be 130,000 rooms in hotels, apartments, cruise ships, and desert camps, where there will be 1,000 traditional tents. It has promised shared rooms for as little as $85 a night.

More than 160 round-trip shuttle flights a day will bring in fans from neighbouring countries, easing the pressure on accommodation, while capacity has been doubled at Doha's two international airports.

More than 160 round-trip shuttle flights a day will bring in fans from neighbouring countries, easing the pressure on accommodation, while capacity has been doubled at Doha's two international airports.

Football World Cup to Add Up to $17 Billion to Qatari Economy

Qatar expects November’s soccer World Cup to add as much as $17 billion to its economy, lower than a previous estimate of $20 billion.

The Gulf country is set to attract 1.2 million visitors, within its earlier estimated range of between 1 million and 1.5 million, Nasser Al Khater, chief executive officer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar wants to use the tournament to showcase its rapid expansion from a small pearl-diving enclave to a Gulf metropolis, energy-exporting power, and transit hub.

FIFA World Cup 2022 dates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 teams

The 2022 men's Fifa world cup will feature 32 teams. These include Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Poland, Senegal, Portugal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, USA, Mexico, Wales, Australia, and Costa Rica.

FIFA World Cup ticket: How to buy

World Cup tickets can be purchased through the official FIFA website, where fans will need to register an account on FIFA’s ticket portal.