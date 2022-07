In just few months FIFA 2022 world Cup is set to organise in Middle East for the fiorst time. Qatar will host FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 at eight stadiums in and around the capital, Doha. The Qatar World Cup 2022 tickets will be on a first-served basis. So far 1.8 million tickets were sold in the first two batches of sales, FIFA said without saying how many are available. The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 Qatari riyals ($69).

