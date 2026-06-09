The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 11 June in North America with an opening ceremony in Mexico City. India didn’t qualify, and the rights to broadcast and stream the tournament were picked up only days ago by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at a significant discount to the original asking price.
Mint Explainer: As FIFA fever returns, what's the state of football in India?
SummaryAlthough football is the second-most-watched sport in India, after cricket, reviving domestic leagues is crucial to the sport's business in the country.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 11 June in North America with an opening ceremony in Mexico City. India didn’t qualify, and the rights to broadcast and stream the tournament were picked up only days ago by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at a significant discount to the original asking price.