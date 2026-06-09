Mint Explainer: As FIFA fever returns, what's the state of football in India?

MUMBAI : The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 11 June in North America with an opening ceremony in Mexico City. India didn’t qualify, and the rights to broadcast and stream the tournament were picked up only days ago by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at a significant discount to the original asking price.
MUMBAI : The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 11 June in North America with an opening ceremony in Mexico City. India didn’t qualify, and the rights to broadcast and stream the tournament were picked up only days ago by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at a significant discount to the original asking price.
So, why are Indian broadcasters not enthusiastic about FIFA? And what is the current state of the business of football in the cricket-obsessed country? Mint explains:
So, why are Indian broadcasters not enthusiastic about FIFA? And what is the current state of the business of football in the cricket-obsessed country? Mint explains:
What does India’s football viewership look like?
Estimates from sports industry executives suggest that football is the second-most-watched sport in India, after cricket. In a September 2025 report, consulting firm KPMG estimated India has 300 million football viewers, a little less than half of cricket’s audience base. Despite a much smaller base, football’s popularity grew 25% between 2018 and 2025, KPMG said, while much bigger cricket grew much faster, too, at 38% in the same period.
Among India’s biggest sports leagues, football lags behind others. The flagship Indian Super League (ISL) has far lower viewership than the Indian Premier League, the Women’s IPL, and even the Pro Kabaddi League.
What about the business of football viewership?
Football’s struggling viewership and domestic leagues have made it a tough business to invest in, too. Zee Entertainment has secured rights to several FIFA tournaments until 2034 for upwards of $30 million, Mint reported on 1 June.
Meanwhile, media rights for this year’s rather truncated ISL edition were sold for just under ₹9 crore. ISL restarted this year after an inordinate delay due to commercial disputes between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Football Sports Development Ltd.
Much of the Indian football fan community is concentrated in Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.
Could FIFA’s viewership in India be affected as well?
Perhaps. A significant chunk of this year’s FIFA matches, held in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will air very late in the night in India, potentially hurting viewership. However, Zee Entertainment has launched a new sports TV channel, Unite8, and beefed up the backend of its streaming platform, Zee5, in anticipation of a surge in FIFA viewers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Is there a bright spot in football’s future in India?
Yes, somewhat. Despite the flood of cricket, “emerging sports”, including football, have retained their share in the country’s sports business. For instance, in 2024 and 2025, emerging sports attracted ₹200 crore of endorsement revenue, consulting firm EY and industry body FICCI estimated in a report released this March. Football made up 1% of all sports viewership on JioStar’s TV channels and 1.1% on streaming platform JioHotstar in 2025, the report said, despite the delay in the ISL.
But reviving domestic leagues is crucial to the business of football in the country, without which brands will be unwilling to invest long-term in “non-cricket sponsorships”, media agency WPP Media wrote in its 2025 report, Sporting Nation.
What more can be done to boost football’s popularity and revenues in India?
Apart from leagues, there are other opportunities to draw business from this game. For instance, India is among the top three producers of FIFA-approved footballs worldwide, according to the KPMG report cited above. Football gear and apparel are a significant opportunity to grow export revenue, the report added.
Besides, the AIFF is attempting to bring more talent to the ISL, including footballers who hold Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, The Telegraph reported this week.