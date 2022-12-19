FIFA World Cup victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala, many injured

After France lost the FIFA World Cup title to Argentina, football fans turned violent in several parts of the world including India. In the Kannur city of Kerala, three people were stabbed after an altercation between two groups of football fans. In Kochi, three cops were injured after the celebrations turned violent in parts of the city.
The officials from the police department informed that celebration events turned into hooliganism in different parts of the state, and serious action will be taken against the troublemakers.
After an altercation between fans of Argentina and Brazil, three people were stabbed out of which one is seriously injured and is admitted to the hospital. The police have arrested six people in the matter, the state police officials said.
In another incident in Kochi's Kaloor, three policepersons were injured while trying to control the victory processions by a group of Argentina fans on bikes, who were reportedly drunk. The police have arrested 20 persons and have also seized their vehicles in connection with the case.
A sub-inspector of police was also injured while trying to control a similar kind of procession in the Pozhiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram district. The state police have detained five persons in connection with the matter and appropriate action will be taken against them.
During the victory celebrations in the Kollam district on Sunday night, an 18-year-old collapsed and died.
Football is a widely celebrated game in various parts of India and Kerala has a different craze for the game. After Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, many people in various districts of Kerala came out to celebrate the victory.
Many people distributed free food to celebrate the occasion. “It is a small gift to living legend Messi. He lived up to the occasion," said hotel owner P Shaji of Thrissur who distributes 1,500 plates of chicken biryani to celebrate the occasion.
