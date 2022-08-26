OPEN APP
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had earlier this year imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to third-party interference. According to sources, this decision can be reconsidered and FIFA may soon lift the ban on Indian football.

However, no official statement has come about this yet.

After banning AIFF, FIFA issued a statement and said that "due to excessive interference of third parties, it has been decided to suspend the All India Football Federation."

FIFA had stated that the suspension will be lifted only when they start working together. But now the news is coming that the ban on AIFF can be removed.

It all started with Praful Patel

Praful Patel, accused of sitting on the chair of the presidency even after the completion of the time without holding the election.

It was Praful Patel who was at the center of the controversy that led to the ban on AIFF. Praful Patel, who was the President of AIFF, was accused of sitting on the chair of the presidency even after the completion of the time without holding the election.

Praful's tenure started from the year 2009 and ended in 2020. Despite this, however, he continued to sit on the chair.

When the complaint reached the Supreme Court, the court superseded the entire board in May 2022 and constituted a committee to frame a new constitution. Given the delays in the actions ruled by the Supreme Court and non-compliance to international standards, FIFA banned AIFF.

Earlier, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to end the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that the day-to-day management of the All India Football Federation shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General.

Centre had moved the Supreme Court relating to the decision of the FIFA Council suspending the AIFF with immediate effect, which has stripped India's right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

(With inputs from ANI)

