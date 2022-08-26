FIFA's might lift the ban on AIFF soon2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Regarding AIFF being banned by FIFA earlier this month, sources have said that the suspension is likely to be overturned soon
Regarding AIFF being banned by FIFA earlier this month, sources have said that the suspension is likely to be overturned soon
Listen to this article
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had earlier this year imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to third-party interference. According to sources, this decision can be reconsidered and FIFA may soon lift the ban on Indian football.