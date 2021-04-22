Fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircraft arrive in India

1 min read . 05:33 AM IST

ANI

The aircraft had started joining the IAF fleet in the July-August timeframe last year and were quickly operationalised by the Air Force. The aircraft had also been deployed for patrolling along the China front in eastern Ladakh and other fronts during the height of the China confrontation