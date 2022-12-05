Fifth European Union-India Competition Week inaugurated1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 06:18 PM IST
This provides a platform to share views from two key economies on antitrust action in digital and technology markets
New Delhi: The 5th edition of the European Union-India Competition Week was inaugurated on Monday by Sangeeta Verma, acting chairperson, CCI and Seppo Nurmi, Deputy Head of Delegation of the EU to India and Bhutan.