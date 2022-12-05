New Delhi: The 5th edition of the European Union-India Competition Week was inaugurated on Monday by Sangeeta Verma, acting chairperson, CCI and Seppo Nurmi, Deputy Head of Delegation of the EU to India and Bhutan.

Addressing the occasion, Verma said that cooperation between Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Directorate General for Competition of the European Commission is part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two authorities in November 2013. “This technical cooperation program has provided a platform for dialogue and exchange of good practices between competition authority officials and experts from the EU and India. The topics on the agenda are not only of great contemporary relevance and significance but also quite futuristic."

She added that there is a need for competition agencies to develop innovative perspectives on how to apply the existing instruments suitably and devise new tools, where necessary. “The backdrop of the rapidly changing and evolving digital landscape is posing new challenges for competition law enforcers and questioning the traditional parameters of competition regulation."

Verma said that the practical insights shared by experts from the EU in designing and implementing their digital regulations will lead to very engaging discussions.

The Deputy Head of the EU delegation, Nurmi said that the India-EU relations date back to the early 1960s. “Topics such as experiences in applying antitrust laws to the digital economy/markets, introduction of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, investigating hub-and-spoke agreements & other atypical cartels and competition law & sustainable co-operation are timely for sharing the views of EU experts."

He added that the 5th India-EU Competition Week provides a platform to share views from two key economies on antitrust action in digital and technology markets in an attempt to find answers to challenges and provides an opportunity to discuss how regulation can supplement competition enforcement, as the EU has set the Digital Markets Act in motion.

A short meeting on the sidelines of the competition week was also held between the Deputy Head of the EU delegation and Chairperson, CCI along-with the Secretary and other officials.

The Competition Week is being held from 5 December to 7 December.