Fifth Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Madhya Pradesh

The Games will take place across eight cities of Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar) and Balaghat.
New Delhi: Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Madhya Pradesh from 31 January to 11 February, 2023. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Thakur said indigenous games will once again be a part of the upcoming KIYG. “It was PM’s vision to support Olympic sports and indigenous sports in the same manner. I thank Madhya Pradesh who have made the sport of Mallakhamb their state sport."
He added that sports are a state subject. “I am happy states like MP are coming forward to do their part in building our sports ecosystem. Other states should learn from it and understand that we have to contribute as a whole to develop sports from the district level to the state level and so on."
He said that sporting events like Khel Mahakumbh and Chief Minister’s Cup (Madhya Pradesh) promote sports at the grassroot level. “The Khelo India Youth Games have promoted sports and sportspersons in the country. It is for this reason that 12 national records were broken at the last Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan said, “We promise to make it the most special Khelo India Games. We will host it keeping the philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava."
The minister added that Madhya Pradesh has world class sports stadiums such as the shooting and water sports academies. “Many other facilities are also coming up. With the growing development in infrastructure and with the privilege of getting to host Khelo India Youth Games, I am certain a sports revolution will take place in Madhya Pradesh."
“The upcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. New disciplines like Canoe Slalom, Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing will also feature alongside the usual sports and the indigenous games. The Games will take place across eight cities of Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar) and Balaghat," the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.
