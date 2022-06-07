“Binance Coin (BNB) has been on a downtrend since the last couple of days as the US S.E.C. launched an investigation against Binance’s native token. The commission is probing Binance Holdings Ltd. in connection with breaking the U.S. securities law. The hourly chart for BNB has broken below the triangle pattern. An immediate support for Binance coin is expected at the $221 level," said WazirX Trade Desk.