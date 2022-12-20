Fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir delivered to Indian Navy

The fifth submarine of the Project – 75, Kalvari Class submarines, Yard 11879, which when commissioned will be christened INS Vagir, was delivered to the Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai on December 20.
The fifth submarine of the Project – 75, Kalvari Class submarines, Yard 11879, which when commissioned will be christened INS Vagir, was delivered to the Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai on December 20.
“Project – 75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
“Project – 75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Launched on November 12, 2020, ‘Vagir’ commenced the sea trials on February 1, 2022, and has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines.
Launched on November 12, 2020, ‘Vagir’ commenced the sea trials on February 1, 2022, and has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines.
Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements.
Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements.
“Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and enhances self-confidence in this field, a notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Indian Navy in a span of 24 months," the ministry said.
“Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and enhances self-confidence in this field, a notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Indian Navy in a span of 24 months," the ministry said.
“The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navy’s capability," it added.
“The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navy’s capability," it added.
Other submarines of the Kalvari class are INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, and INS Vela which have already been commissioned into the Navy and INS Vagsheer, which was launched in April earlier this year.
Other submarines of the Kalvari class are INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, and INS Vela which have already been commissioned into the Navy and INS Vagsheer, which was launched in April earlier this year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.