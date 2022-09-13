Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Fight over pappadams! Anand Mahindra strikes again with hilarious Twitter post

A pappadam is an Indian deep-fried dough of black gram bean flour.
2 min read . 11:31 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Anand Mahindra shared his Twitter post while sharing the news of a brawl at a wedding in Kerala after guests were not served pappadams for a second time.

It all started with an online video showing a brawl at a wedding in Kerala after guests were not served pappadams for a second time. The brawl apparently caused damages worth 1.5 lakh. Anand Mahindra shared the news from his Twitter. Moreover, he added a witty comment in his own style.

“Inviting suggestions for coining a new word that means “to fight over pappadams" ‘A Pappatamasha?’ ‘Pappaplosion?’ “Pappadhamaka?’ (Sometimes we are indeed Incredible India for the most bizarre reasons)," the billionaire businessman wrote.

On September 11, an altercation broke out at a wedding in Kerala because pappadams were not provided for the feast. After a guest at the wedding event was refused pappadam, a fight broke out. The fight at the auditorium causes damage to the tables, seats and other items. The auditorium reported a loss of 1.5 lakh.

Soon after Anand Mahindra’s request for a new word, people started suggesting many funny terms for such an incident. Words like The pappadamjapadam show, Pappadishoom, Pappaddi - papaddam and Adi (Malayalam word for fight), Pappadhamaal, Pappayudhdham, Pappadamage and Pappocalypse were suggested.

Some joined in for the fun of it and took the discussion to a brand new level. “Not serving pappadams a second time or even a third time at lunch receptions is a serious offence. My quota is four... no, I never got into a "pappaddi" (sic)," wrote one of them while another replied to him, “Agree. Minm 4."

Some others gave insightful details about wedding practices. “Usually there is no second serving of any curry items, pappadam or payasam in southern part of Kerala. Found out hard way after getting spoiled by indulgences in central kerala wedding sadhya (sic)," wrote one user.

On the other hand, some did not like that Mahindra symbolised India with such “silly" things. “My suggestion no to add country name with silly things. Silly things happen all over the world (sic)," wrote one of them.

