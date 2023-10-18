comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Fight to save Constitution…’: Raghav Chadha cheers as Delhi HC lets him remain in govt bungalow
Back Back

‘Fight to save Constitution…’: Raghav Chadha cheers as Delhi HC lets him remain in govt bungalow

 Anwesha Mitra

AAP leader Raghav Chadha allowed to keep government bungalow after Delhi High Court verdict

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (HT_PRINT)Premium
AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (HT_PRINT)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has been allowed to remain in his government allocated bungalow after a Delhi High Court verdict on Friday. The Punjab MP asserted that he was fighting to ‘save the constitution’ and opined that the allotment had been cancelled due to ‘political vendetta’.

“I want to thank the Delhi High Court from the bottom of my heart for setting aside a lower court order related to my government bungalow and giving its verdict in favour of me and justice...This is not a fight for home or shop but to save the Constitution. I am happy that justice has prevailed..." he said.

In a letter shared on Twitter the AAP leader also touched upon his recent suspension from the Rajya Sabha, noting that the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat over the matter.

Earlier on Monday the apex court had sought a response from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House. It also sought the assistance of the attorney general in adjudicating the issue.

The MP also in his Tuesday missive said that opposition voices were being “deliberately targeted".

“Opposition voices -- those who represent the concerns of millions of Indians -- are being deliberately targeted. Till now I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central government accountable. After my first speech my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended," he added.

Calling the incident an "unprecedented departure from democratic norms", the senior AAP leader alleged that it was the "first time in the 70-year history of the Rajya Sabha" that a member faced such "political harassment" for holding the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 05:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App