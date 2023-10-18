Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has been allowed to remain in his government allocated bungalow after a Delhi High Court verdict on Friday. The Punjab MP asserted that he was fighting to ‘save the constitution’ and opined that the allotment had been cancelled due to ‘political vendetta’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I want to thank the Delhi High Court from the bottom of my heart for setting aside a lower court order related to my government bungalow and giving its verdict in favour of me and justice...This is not a fight for home or shop but to save the Constitution. I am happy that justice has prevailed..." he said.

In a letter shared on Twitter the AAP leader also touched upon his recent suspension from the Rajya Sabha, noting that the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat over the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday the apex court had sought a response from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House. It also sought the assistance of the attorney general in adjudicating the issue.

The MP also in his Tuesday missive said that opposition voices were being “deliberately targeted".

“Opposition voices -- those who represent the concerns of millions of Indians -- are being deliberately targeted. Till now I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central government accountable. After my first speech my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling the incident an "unprecedented departure from democratic norms", the senior AAP leader alleged that it was the "first time in the 70-year history of the Rajya Sabha" that a member faced such "political harassment" for holding the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies)

