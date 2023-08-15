‘Fighter’ first look: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor seen as Air Force pilots1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Makers of 'Fighter' unveil first look of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilots.
The team of 'Fighter' movie has made Independence Day 2023 extremely special for moviegoers. On August 15, the movie makers unveiled motion poster for 'Fighter', showcasing the first looks of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the roles of Indian Air Force pilots on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.