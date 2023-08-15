The team of 'Fighter' movie has made Independence Day 2023 extremely special for moviegoers. On August 15, the movie makers unveiled motion poster for 'Fighter', showcasing the first looks of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the roles of Indian Air Force pilots on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

The clip commences with a runway scene, introducing the presence of Hrithik Roshan in his pilot G-suit. Following suit are Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, both attired in pilot uniforms, clutching helmets and donning sunglasses.

Hrithik shared the look on Instagram stating that Fighter is going to release worldwide on 25th January 2024, captioning it with "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

The anticipation sparked by the debut looks of Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil was evident. Hrithik's father and director Rakesh Roshan lauded the visuals with "Very impressive," while director Zoya Akhtar added her congratulations. A social media user wrote, “How interesting."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The movie, an aerial action film, is set for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, elevating the anticipation surrounding the film. The project was announced by Siddharth Anand in 2021. The endeavour also holds personal significance, as it marks the commencement of Siddharth Anand's production house, Marflix, dedicated to action filmmaking in India.

Siddharth Anand said, "I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)