Fighter jet maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited bags transfer of technology of SSLV from ISRO for ₹511 crore

In a significant milestone, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was on Friday declared the winner of the bid for the transfer of technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket to place satellites up to 500 kg in low-earth orbit, edging out two consortia.

According to a PTI report, fighter jet manufacturer HAL was the standalone bidder for the coveted contract to build the ISRO-designed rocket and was pitted against the two consortia – one led by Alpha Design Technologies, backed by the Adani Group, and the other led by Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited.

In a message on X, HAL said that it will be responsible for absorbing, manufacturing and commercialising SSLV technology. “HAL’s selection for the SSLV ToT will enable indigenous production and further development of small satellite launch capabilities, opening up new partnerships with domestic and international satellite operators,” Dr DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said.

HAL's winning bid HAL presented the winning bid of ₹511 crore to emerge as the sole manufacturer of the SSLV after the completion of the process of transfer of technology that is expected to take place over the next two years, the PTI report said.

"Under this technology-transfer agreement, HAL will have the capability to independently build, own and commercialise SSLV launches," Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), told a press conference in New Delhi.

HAL will be the third company to build rockets after space sector start-ups Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, the report added.

Goenka said nine companies had evinced interest in the transfer of technology of the SSLV, of which three were rejected. Of the remaining six, three chose not to apply.

"The SSLV technology transfer marks a pivotal moment in India's transformative commercial space segment, as this is one of the first instances of a space agency transferring complete launch vehicle technology to a company," he said.

Goenka said that ISRO will handhold HAL and assist it in building two prototype rockets over the next two years. After that, the state-owned company is expected to independently produce six to 10 SSLVs every year, depending on the demand.

"HAL will be free to improve on the design and select its own vendors from the third rocket after the two-year period," Goenka said.

What is a SSLV? According to HAL, SSLV is a compact, cost-effective, and highly flexible launch vehicle developed by ISRO to address the rapidly growing demand for launching small satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

The SSLV was developed by the ISRO to launch small satellites into low-earth orbit at a shorter notice, a capability required by the defence forces in times of emergencies.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening India's commercial satellite-launch capabilities and more specifically, in enabling Indian industry in realising this SSLV," Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Limited (NSIL), said.

According to the PTI report, the move is part of efforts to allow the ISRO to focus more on research and hive off the routine activities of launching satellites, using proven launch vehicles to the industry.

"We are looking forward to working closely under the ISRO and IN-SPACe's guidance to progress in phases and realise the end objectives. We are confident of steering a cohesive ecosystem that enables more small satellite launches from India's ports," DK Sunil, CMD, HAL, said.

The technology-transfer agreement will be signed among HAL, NSIL, ISRO and IN-SPACe.