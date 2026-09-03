Fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, known for his role in post-Balakot operations, joins Goa-based airline as pilot

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations, reportedly quit the Indian Air Force and joined a private airline, sources said on Wednesday.

He has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, sources told PTI. They said that Varthaman joined the airline as a pilot in August.

When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson said personal information about employees is a private matter and did not comment.

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Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad.

Varthaman was awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, 2019. He was held captive for three days in that country, was honoured with the Vir Chakra award in 2021.

The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was decorated with Vir Chakra -- India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal — for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, as per the award citation.

What happened in 2019 Abhinandan was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron and had flown to thwart an aerial attack launched by the Pakistanis on February 27, 2019.

India had launched an aerial strike on Pakistan's terrorist facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 26.

On February 27, a large force of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, consisting of advanced fourth-generation F-16 and JF-17, was detected heading towards the LoC.

Abhinandan scrambled to intercept this package. Displaying exceptional air combat acumen and knowledge of the enemy's tactics, Abhinandan scanned the low-altitude airspace and picked up an enemy aircraft flying low to ambush the Indian fighter-interceptor.

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Abhinandan alerted the other pilots towards the surprise threat. He then consolidated the riposte against the Pakistani aircraft dropping weapons on Indian Army positions.

With this act, all the enemy aircraft turned back. Abhinandan then pursued a retreating enemy fighter bomber aircraft and in ensuing aerial combat, shot down an F-16 aircraft with his onboard missile. However, in the process, one of the Pakistani aircraft fired multiple times forcing him to eject in enemy territory.

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Despite being captured by the territory, he continued to display exceptional resolve with the Pakistani forces bravely and stoically.

The Pakistan Army was forced to release him due to the extensive pressure exerted by the Indian side along with international intervention into the matter.