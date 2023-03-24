‘Fighting for voice of India, ready to pay any price,’ says Rahul Gandhi after Lok Sabha disqualification1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday. The development came less than a day after he was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Surat court handed Gandhi a two year jail term over his remark on the ‘Modi surname’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting a furious outcry amid the Opposition ranks. But as the party gears up to appeal the court verdict that paved the way for his ouster, the senior politician has insisted that he is ‘ready to pay any cost’ as he fights for India.
