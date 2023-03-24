Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'Fighting for voice of India, ready to pay any price,' says Rahul Gandhi after Lok Sabha disqualification

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. A Surat court on Thursday convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_23_2023_000148A)

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday. The development came less than a day after he was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Surat court handed Gandhi a two year jail term over his remark on the ‘Modi surname’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting a furious outcry amid the Opposition ranks. But as the party gears up to appeal the court verdict that paved the way for his ouster, the senior politician has insisted that he is ‘ready to pay any cost’ as he fights for India. 

“I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost," the Congress leader asserted. 

The Congress has launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led government over the disqualification. Party leaders alleged that the move signifies "strangulation of democracy" with the ruling dispensation finding new techniques of "gagging" him. Meanwhile the BJP insisted that the disqualification was "lawful".

ALSO READ: 'If I touch you now...', says Rahul Gandhi while helping Kharge down the stairs

The Lok Sabha notification also effectively bars Gandhi from contesting polls for eight years - unless stayed by a higher court. Numerous opposition leaders including members of the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have voiced strong support for the embattled leader following the disqualification.

“He has been removed from the House for speaking the truth, fighting for the Constitution and for people's rights," alleged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

ALSO READ: Congress leaders question Surat judgment, to appeal Rahul Gandhi's conviction

(With inputs from agencies)

