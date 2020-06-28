FIIs make a strong comeback, June inflows highest in 2020 so far

According to Prasanna Pathak, Head of Equity, Taurus Mutual Fund, large easing and printing of money by global central banks have led to surge of liquidity and money was trying to find its way into various asset classes including emerging markets like India. “This was the main driver for June fund flows. Also, some long-only money would have also come, which found the sharp correction as a good long-term buying opportunity," he said. The G4 central banks pumped in massive liquidity of $6 trillion as a cohesive response to fight covid-led disruptions. The G4 central banks are the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.