FII ownership of Indian stocks at 5-year low. Where are they investing?2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- The relentless selling by foreigners has pushed foreign ownership to less than 18%, a more than a five-year low
Foreign outflows from emerging markets have accelerated since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The equity outflows in India this year are in sharp contrast to the trend of the past two years. Year to date, the outflows from India, the fourth such instance in two decades, are the highest ever in terms of the amount and rate, according to Societe Generale.