FIITJEE closure: ED conducts raids at 8 locations in Delhi NCR after FIRs in Delhi and Noida

FIITJEE closure: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at 8 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the FIITJEE probe. The ED probe stems from First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by Delhi and Noida police, officials said, adding Delhi, Noida and Gurugram locations, comprising those of the promoters of the coaching institute, are being searched.

This comes amid allegations of numerous FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closing down between December 2024 and January 2025 without any notice. The parents have alleged that they had made advance payments worth lakhs for the entire year and FIITJEE centres neither provided service or refund, they added.

FIITJEE's email to students The FIITJEE management had claimed that online classes will begin immediately, and classroom programs will start starting in May. The coaching institute sent these emails to all students on April 1st and 3rd.

Some internal individuals and external competitors conspired to damage their centers and FIITJEE's credibility, email read. While they succeeded temporarily, FIITJEE stated that these efforts will ultimately fail (literally "they will have to eat dust/face defeat"), as the institute has resumed coaching for IIT admission with renewed energy and preparation.

Noida Police freezes FIITJEE founder Dinesh Goyal's accounts Noida Police had frozen ₹11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE Coaching Institute's founder Dinesh Goyal in February, it said. An FIR was registered in this regard at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

“The Knowledge Park police and the cyber crime team have found out that the PAN card of Dinesh Goyal, the founder of FIITJEE, is linked with 172 current accounts and 12 saving accounts. Police have frozen ₹11.11 crore from the 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE and further investigation is on," PTI had quoted Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, as saying.