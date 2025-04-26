FIITJEE took over ₹250 crore from 14,411 students for providing ‘educational services’, says ED

Two days after raiding the premises of coaching institute FIITJEE, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the organisation collected over ₹ ₹200 crore from more than 14,000 students as fees for educational services but did not deliver them.

The ED's findings indicate "serious" financial irregularities and siphoning of funds.

The ED probe on FIITJEE found that the coaching institute collected around ₹250.2 crore from a total of 14,411 students for four academic sessions between 2025-26 to 2028-29.

“Substantial amounts were collected from students of currently running batches by FIIT-JEE under the pretext of providing educational services, which were ultimately not delivered,” the federal probe agency said.

FIITJEE Probe: What did the ED say? According to the ED allegations, the funds collected from students were siphoned off for personal and unauthorised use, while faculty salaries remained unpaid.

Due to this, 32 coaching centres across Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Faridabad and Gurugram, as well as offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saw an abrupt shutdown. As a result, around 15,000 students were left in distress, the ED said.

The federal probe agency added that it had seized “incriminating” documents and digital devices during the searches that indicate “serious” financial irregularities and a preliminary analysis of these material suggests a “systematic” scheme to “siphon off” funds.

ED raids on FIITJEE On April 24, the Enforcement Directorate conducted widespread searches across multiple premises of FIITJEE in Delhi-NCR. The raids covered premises including that of FIIT JEE Director D K Goel, other executives of the company and their offices.

In a statement later that day, the ED said that the federal agency seized ₹10 lakh in cash from FIITJEE and ₹4.89 crore worth of gold.

The raids covered seven premises in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from multiple police FIRs got registered by the parents of students and IIT aspirants in Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, Bhopal and some other cities.