NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to file an affidavit showing the progress made in registration of senders of commercial communication over telecom networks.

The direction comes on a plea filed by One97 Communications Limited that runs Paytm which alleged damages to its reputation due to "phishing" activities over mobile networks of major telecom companies.

The payments company said such mass fraud is a direct result of respondents flouting legislative framework regulating commercial communication over telecom networks -- Telecommunication Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR).

The company claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by phishing activities over mobile networks.

“What are you waiting for? You should start taking actions. Follow your law and execute your law," the court told the telecom regulator.

Trai informed the court that it will also file a rejoinder to Paytm’s plea to show its updated on the same.

The court will next hear the matter on 28 August.

All telecom majors informed the court that they were complying with the regulations of the telecom authority.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for Paytm submitted consumers were filing complaints against the company. “Trai should take necessary actions under the legal provisions of its regulations," he said.

Paytm had demanded ₹100 crore from telcos for alleged damage to their brand and loss of good will.

The plea sought strict implementation of TCCCPR 2018 to prevent and minimize unsolicited and fraudulent commercial communication being sent over the networks of telecom companies.





